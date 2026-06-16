Solar electricity generation in Türkiye reached its highest level of the year on Monday, according to official figures.

The output reached 184,466 megawatts, the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) data released on Tuesday showed.

Daily electricity consumption in Türkiye increased by around 18.2% on Monday compared to the previous day, totaling 972,052 megawatt-hours.

Electricity production amounted to 966,812 megawatt-hours, marking a rise of 16.9% compared to Sunday.

Electricity production from dam-based hydro plants accounted for around 25.7% of total generation, while solar and imported coal plants contributed 19% and 11.5%, respectively.

On Monday, the country's electricity exports totaled 8,159 megawatt-hours, while imports amounted to 2,785 megawatt-hours.

Türkiye's installed electricity capacity rose to 125,410 megawatts (MW) as of the end of April, driven by a rapid growth in renewable sources such as solar and wind.

Renewables accounted for 62.5% of that. Solar energy has been the fastest-growing segment, having reached 26,769 MW and accounting for 21.3% of total installed capacity.

Wind power increased to 15,075 MW, representing 12% of total capacity.

Türkiye aims to reach a combined 120,000 MW of installed solar and wind capacity by 2035, as is seeks to gradually reduce its carbon emissions to zero by 2053.