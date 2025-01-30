Türkiye's economic confidence index improved in the first month of the new year, official data showed on Thursday, approaching the threshold indicating an optimistic outlook.

The index rose to 99.7 in January from 98.9 in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

That was the highest level since March last year when the index last stood above 100.

In January, the services confidence index increased by 2.5%, the retail trade confidence index by 1.4% and the construction confidence index by 2.6% month-on-month.

Meanwhile, consumer and real sector confidence indexes decreased by 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

The economic confidence index, a key indicator of the overall economic situation, can take a value between zero and 200.

When it exceeds 100, it indicates an optimistic outlook; when it falls below 100, it indicates pessimism.