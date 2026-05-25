Türkiye's economic confidence rose in May after falling to a nine-month low in the previous month, driven mainly by stronger consumer retail and manufacturing sentiment, official data showed on Monday.

The economic confidence index increased 0.8% month-over-month to 97.2 in May from 96.4 in April, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

April's reading marked the lowest level for the index in nine months.

The index combines assessments from consumers and businesses across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, services, retail trade and construction, to provide a broader picture of economic sentiment.

A reading above 100 indicates optimism about the overall economic outlook, while levels below 100 signal pessimism.

The consumer confidence index rose 0.3% in May to 85.8, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the real sector confidence index, which reflects sentiment in the manufacturing industry, climbed 2.4% to 101.

The services sector confidence index fell 0.6% month-over-month to 109 in May, while the construction sector confidence index declined 1.7% to 82.1.

Retail trade sentiment, however, improved during the month, with the sector confidence index rising 0.8% to 112.5.