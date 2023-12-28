Türkiye's economic confidence index surged on a monthly level to touch 96.4 in December, official data shared by the country's statistical institute showed on Thursday.

The main reading improved by 1.1% from November to 96.4 this month, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, improved from the 94.1 level measured in August, with most of the subsectors indices posting surges every month.

During the month, retail trade sector confidence jumped 4.5%, consumer confidence was up by 2.6%, and services sector confidence by 1.2%, while the real sector and construction sectors' confidence indexes dropped 0.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

The economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations and tendencies about the general economic situation.