Türkiye's economic confidence rose by 1.3% to 99.5 in November, according to official figures released on Thursday, marking the highest reading since March.

All five subindices posted increases in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

The retail trade confidence index increased 0.9% monthly to 114.2, and the real sector (manufacturing industry) confidence index rose 1.2% to 103.2 in November.

The construction confidence index also gained 1.5% in November compared to the previous month, reaching 84.9. The confidence in the services sector was up 1% to 111.8, and consumer confidence rose 1.6% to 85.0 this month.

The economic confidence index, a key indicator of the overall economic situation, hovers between zero and 200. A reading above 100 indicates optimism about the overall economic outlook, while a value below 100 reflects a more pessimistic assessment.

With the November reading, the index approached the threshold indicating optimism. It was last above 100 in March, when it stood at 100.8.