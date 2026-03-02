The Turkish economy expanded 3.4% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing full-year growth to 3.6%, official data showed on Monday.

Expansion last year was led by the construction sector, with the total value-added increasing by 10.8%, followed by information and communication activities at 8%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector contracted by 8.8%.

Fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, TurkStat said.

Growth had slowed to 3.3% in 2024 from 5% the previous year.

Economic officials had said they expected last year's growth to slightly exceed the government's 3.3% forecast. They expect a supportive global environment to strengthen activity further this year.

In a statement, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said increased demand from trading partners and improvements in financial conditions are expected to contribute to growth in 2026, assuming that risks stemming from geopolitical developments are temporary and uncertainties in global trade decrease.

In its three-year economy road map, the government expects the economy to grow by 3.8% this year.

Growth in the third quarter was revised to 3.8% from 3.7%, and second-quarter growth was revised to 4.7% from 4.9%, the data also showed.