Türkiye's economy topped economists' expectations as it grew by 3% in the last quarter and expanded by 3.2% in the whole of 2024, official data showed on Friday.

The annual growth accelerated from 2.2% in the third quarter and 2.4% in the second. The economy had grown 5.4% in the first three-month period.

Gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices soared 63.5% to TL 43.4 trillion ($1.3 trillion) in 2024 compared to the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

GDP per capita reached TL 507,615 ($15,463) at current prices last year.

On a quarterly basis, Türkiye's GDP increased 1.7% in the three months to December, reversing from a 0.1% decline in the previous quarter.