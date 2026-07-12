Türkiye's exports to 18 countries classified under its "Distant Countries Strategy" surged by 12.2% on an annual basis to hit $14.3 billion (TL 671.88 billion) in the first half of the year, according to a report on Sunday.

The countries on the list include major trading partners such as the U.S., but also countries including China, Japan, Pakistan, Canada, India and Australia.

The positive momentum in the shipments to distant markets in the January-June period came despite global tensions and the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, bolstering the overall picture for Turkish exports.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which has now stretched nearly 4.5 years, Israel's attacks on Palestine and Lebanon to the south, and most recently, the Iran war, have negatively affected the global economy and trade corridors.

Combined with the economic slowdown in Europe, these developments have prompted Turkish exporters to diversify their export markets.

Against this backdrop, the importance of the Trade Ministry's Distant Countries Strategy, launched to increase Türkiye's share of imports from 18 countries that together account for more than half of the global economy, has grown further.

Accordingly, Turkish exporters have intensified engagement with these markets under the strategy, and these efforts have been reflected in export figures.

Exports to 18 countries exceed $14 billion

As such, data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM) reveals that exports to the 18 target countries increased 12.2% year-on-year to $14.35 billion, up from $12.78 billion in the same period last year.

The United States ranked first, with exports totaling $6.97 billion, accounting for nearly half, or 48%, of Türkiye's total exports to the 18 target countries.

The U.S. was followed by China with $1.81 billion, Mexico at $641.7 million, Canada at $640.2 million and India at $580.4 million.

Moreover, Nigeria recorded the strongest export growth in the first half of the year, with shipments surging 62.4% year-on-year.

It was followed by Indonesia (57.1%), South Africa (36%), China (32.7%) and Mexico (17.6%), respectively.

Chemicals led exports to the U.S.

Breaking down exports to the U.S. during the January-June period, the chemicals and chemical products sector ranked first with $725.4 million in exports. It was closely followed by electrical and electronics, whose shipment volume totaled $679.2 million and the automotive industry, at $607.2 million.

For exports to China, mining products dominated with $1 billion, followed by chemicals and chemical products ($362.4 million) and textiles and raw materials ($87.8 million).

In Mexico, Türkiye's third-largest export destination among the target countries, jewelry ranked first with $178.2 million, followed by the automotive industry ($114 million) and steel ($73.1 million).

Launched by the Trade Ministry in 2022, the Distant Countries Strategy covers the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Africa, South Korea, India, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Chile, the island of Taiwan and Vietnam.