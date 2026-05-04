Exports of goods from Türkiye to European Union nations gathered pace in the first four months of the year, rising by over 6% to top $35 billion, according to a report on Monday.

Overall, Turkish exports rose by 3% on a yearly basis from January through April, reaching $88.6 billion, according to the data compiled from Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM).

Meanwhile, shipments to its top trading partner, the EU, were up 6.31% to hit $35.22 billion, the data revealed.

The automotive industry led exports to the EU, with nearly $10.3 billion. It was followed by chemicals and products with $4.6 billion, ready-to-wear and apparel with $3.17 billion, iron and non-iron metals with $2.68 billion, electrical and electronics with $2.61 billion, steel with $2.23 billion, and machinery and components with $1.34 billion.

The share of these sectors in total exports to EU countries was approximately 30.5%.

In the January-April period, Germany received the highest export volume among EU countries. Exports to Germany increased by 7.2% to reach $6.76 billion.

Europe's largest economy was followed by Italy with $4.5 billion, Spain with $3.5 billion, France with $3.48 billion and Romania with $2.44 billion, respectively.

EU’s 5th largest trade partner

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) President Şekib Avdagiç, in an assessment to Anadolu Agency (AA), stated that the EU stands as Türkiye's largest trading partner, while Türkiye is the EU’s fifth largest trading partner.

Emphasizing that deepening the economic integration between Türkiye and the EU has become not only a commercial but also a geoeconomic necessity, Avdagiç pointed to a need for "stronger integration" of Türkiye into the European production ecosystem.

"In a period when global supply chains are being reshaped, stronger integration of Türkiye into the European production ecosystem will yield win-win outcomes for both parties," he noted.

Avdagiç also stressed the importance of developing stronger collaborations between Türkiye and the EU in key areas such as green transformation, digitalization, and industrial transformation.

"Joint steps to be taken in these areas will not only boost competitiveness but also lay the foundation for sustainable growth," he added.

Türkiye-EU trade partnership

Similarly, Avdagiç underlined the critical importance of the Türkiye-EU partnership from an economic perspective, describing Türkiye as a reliable production and supply center for Europe.

Avdagiç noted that the EU is the primary source for Türkiye's imports of qualified technology, machinery, and capital goods, saying: "This reciprocal dependence shows that our relationship is built on a sustainable and strategic foundation. Türkiye not only sells goods to the EU but also directly contributes to Europe’s competitiveness through joint production chains."

Referring to the importance of including Türkiye under the "EU-origin – Made in EU" coverage as part of the customs union, the ITO head suggested that "the first stage in the draft law was positive."

"Now, challenging steps await us at the commission and parliament stages. If this basis is not confirmed, the Made in EU production networks may create a competitive disadvantage for Türkiye," he said.

Avdagiç also emphasized that updating the customs union agreement is essential for Türkiye, echoing the earlier calls of the Turkish business community to agree on a deal that better fits current market and geopolitical conditions.

"At a time when the EU is signing free trade agreements with India and Mercosur, it is necessary for Türkiye to be subject to the EU regime in exports as it is in imports. This issue is even more important than visa liberalization.”