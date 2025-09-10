Türkiye achieved the highest ever January-August export to Germany with $13.1 billion, according to a report on Wednesday, citing official trade data.

While the rebalancing of the Turkish economy continues and authorities seek to lower inflation, the exchange with major trading partners such as Germany is also strengthening, which has led to new records being set in Türkiye's exports to Germany, a heavyweight in the country's sales.

Turkish total exports rose 4.3% year-over-year in January-August, totaling $178.1 billion, according to the data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

At the same time, Türkiye made exports to Germany worth $13.1 billion, marking the highest ever January-August export to that country. In the same period last year, exports to Germany amounted to $11.97 billion.

Like this, an increase of 9.4% was observed, while Germany continued to maintain its leadership in Türkiye's exports.

Looking at the trend, European countries, in addition to the U.S., were the top destinations for Turkish products, the data revealed.

In the same period, following Germany was the U.K. with exports worth approximately $9 billion, the U.S. with $8.5 billion, Italy with $8.2 billion and Spain with $6.8 billion.

Leader in exports: Automotive industry

Among the sectors that exported the most to Germany and saw the most significant increase in exports during this period, the industrial group stood out.

In the first eight months of the year, the sector that exported the most to Germany was the automotive industry with $4.3 billion, or nearly a third of total sales.

This sector was followed by ready-to-wear and apparel with $1.9 billion, iron and non-ferrous metals with $1 billion, electrical and electronics with $894.4 million, and chemicals and related products with $871.5 million.

In the export increase compared to the same period last year, the automotive industry also stood out. During this period, the automotive industry increased exports to Germany by $1.2 billion.

Rises in exports to Germany were followed by iron and non-ferrous metals with some $59 million, the air conditioning and related industries with $48.6 million, the chemicals sector and products with $46 million and the steel sector with $42.4 million.

The air conditioning, ventilating and related industries exported goods worth some $505.2 million and the steel sector $510.1 million to the country in eight months.

Leading the exports was Istanbul with $5.1 billion. It was followed by Bursa at $1.7 billion, Kocaeli at $1.6 billion, Izmir at $954.3 million and Ankara at $674.9 million.