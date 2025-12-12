Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to Türkiye rose 35% year-over-year in the first ten months of the year, data showed on Friday.

The total reached $11.6 billion in the January-October period, lifting the total FDI inflows since 2002 to over $285 billion, the International Investors Association (YASED) said.

In October alone, FDI amount totaled $128 million, the data showed.

Equity capital inflows stood at $567 million, with real estate sales to foreign nationals coming in at $240 million.

"However, divestment and debt instruments decreased the overall FDI inflows by $606 million and $73 million, respectively," the association said in a statement.

The EU countries accounted for 82% the FDI inflows in October. That share stood at 58% in the 2002-2024 period.

In October, France had the largest share with 35%, followed by the Netherlands with 16%, Germany with 10%, Belgium with 9% and Switzerland with 5%.

In the 10-month period, the three countries that invested the most in Türkiye were the Netherlands, with $2.8 billion, and Kazakhstan and Luxembourg with $1.1 billion worth of investments each.

Of the total capital inflows in October, $199 million was invested in the transportation and storage sector, a 35% share.

The wholesale and retail trade sector followed with an 18% share, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector with a 9% share.

In the first 10 months, wholesale and retail trade received $2.8 billion in investments, followed by food manufacturing with $1.2 billion and information and communication technologies with $1.2 billion.