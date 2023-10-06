Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek added London to his series of meetings with international investors since his appointment following the May presidential and legislative elections.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA), Şimşek continued his road show investor meetings, which he started with Gulf countries and in New York alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who traveled to the United States to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Following this, Şimşek recently traveled to London, one of the key financial hubs, and held intensive discussions with international investors between Oct. 4-6.

During the visit, Şimşek met with executives from international asset management companies, investment funds, multinational banks, and infrastructure fund managers with total assets exceeding $75 trillion. He conducted meetings with over 100 top-level executives from around 85 different institutions, including credit rating agencies, as per AA reports.

According to the reports, as part of the meetings, Şimşek explained Türkiye's new economic policies and preparations for goals and reforms in the medium-term program to international investors and representatives of credit rating agencies, inviting them to consider investment opportunities in Türkiye.

The government last month unveiled a new three-year economic roadmap centered on structural reforms, reining in price increases through tight monetary policy and eventually ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Following these visits, the finance chief, who is also set to represent Türkiye at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which will begin in Marrakech next week, is also planned to hold bilateral meetings with various counterparts, fund managers and representatives of investment banks.

During these meetings, the minister is set to be accompanied by Hafize Gaye Erkan, the Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT).

IMF and World Bank meetings where the global financial elite will gather are set to take place in Morocco despite last month's devastating earthquake and are expected to address global issues including debt relief for poorer countries, climate change and economic fallout from friction between the U.S. and China.