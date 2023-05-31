Türkiye's economy rose 4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, beating the market forecast, according to data released Wednesday.

Economists had expected Türkiye's growth to be 3% on an annual basis in January-March.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 15 economists for Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was 3.9% and forecasts ranged between 1.2% and 5.5%.

The main reading followed a 3.5% annual growth in the final quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, the GDP at current prices increased 84.4% to reach 4.63 trillion Turkish liras ($245.46 billion), Turkstat data showed.

On a quarterly basis, the Turkish economy grew 0.3% in the January-March period, slowing from 0.9% in October-December 2022.