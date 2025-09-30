The Turkish central bank's gross total reserves are estimated to have risen by $4 billion to a record $183 billion as of last week, according to the calculations of four bankers.

Earlier this month, traders said the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) had again started bolstering its foreign exchange stockpile.

The bank is said to have sold nearly $10 billion in two weeks to curb a downturn in the Turkish lira, stocks and bonds amid internal political developments.

The bankers said the central bank's net reserves are also expected to have increased by $2.5 billion to $73 billion as of Sept. 26.

Its net reserves excluding swaps are estimated to have risen by $4 billion to $57 billion, according to bankers.

The central bank bought around $2.5 billion last week after its earlier sale, they added.

The CBRT will announce its reserve levels for last week on Thursday.