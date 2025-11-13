House sales in Türkiye were down slightly in October compared to the same month last year, but have still reached a new 2025 peak with over 164,000 units sold, official data showed on Thursday.

A total of 164,306 houses were sold in Türkiye last month, marking a 0.5% year-on-year decrease, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

In October 2024, the country recorded 165,138 housing sales.

Istanbul led the market with 26,305 sales, followed by the capital Ankara with 14,681 and the Aegean province of Izmir with 8,678.

New home sales dropped 4.9% year-on-year to 54,866 units, while second-hand sales increased 1.8% to 109,440 units, according to TurkStat.

Mortgage-financed sales surged 11.5% from a year earlier, totaling 23,527 homes and accounting for 14.3% of all transactions.

House sales in October were at their highest monthly level since December 2024 and have been particularly robust from July onward.

The data indicate that the housing market remains hot despite higher borrowing costs. The Turkish central bank cut its benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 39.5% last month, slowing down its easing cycle amid risks related to food prices and the disinflation process.

Between January and October, total housing sales rose 16.2% year-on-year to 1.29 million units, according to TurkStat.

Looking at the sales to foreigners, the data revealed they also dropped slightly on an annual basis, by 0.8% to 2,106 units in October. Russians, Germans, and Iranians made up the largest share of foreign purchasers last month.

In the January-October period, house sales to foreigners decreased by 11.3% compared to the same period last year to 17,050 units, respectively.