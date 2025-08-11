Türkiye's industrial output rose 8.3% yearly in June, according to official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) released on Monday.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, 10 posted annual rises, while two declined.

The high technology index soared 88.2%, capital goods climbed 20% and manufacturing rose 9.5% compared to June last year.

However, the durable consumer goods index declined by 1.4% annually, and the electricity, gas and steam index decreased by 1.1%.

Monthly, overall industrial production expanded 0.7% in June.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, six posted monthly rises, while the other six declined.

Among the monthly figures, high-technology production surged 38.1%, capital goods rose 4.8%, and the electricity, gas and steam index gained 1.9%.

Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying declined 5% month-over-month, durable consumer goods fell 4.4% and medium-high technology was down 3.5% in June.