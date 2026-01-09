Türkiye's industrial production growth improved in November after easing in the previous two months, official data showed on Friday.

Industrial output rose 2.4% on a yearly basis in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

That was faster than the 2.2% increase in October, which was the slowest rate of increase since the current sequence of growth began in March.

Among sectors, the annual manufacturing growth accelerated to 2.7% from 1.9%, while that of mining and quarrying moderated sharply to 0.2% from 9.5%.

Data showed that utility sector output logged a renewed contraction of 2%.

Month-over-month, industrial output recovered 2.5% after a 0.7% fall in October, the TurkStat said.

That marked the strongest monthly increase since May 2025.