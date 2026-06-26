Sales from industrial goods manufactured in Türkiye reached 24.03 trillion Turkish liras ($608.3 billion) in 2025, the country’s statistical authority said Friday.

Türkiye produced 1.216 million automobiles, 8.329 million household refrigerators and freezers, 334 million tons of ready-mixed concrete, 1.266 million combi boilers, 9.557 million tons of detergents and washing preparations, and 774,970 motorcycles last year, according to annual industrial product statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The total value of sales from products manufactured by enterprises climbed 27.7% year-on-year in 2025, up from TL 18.815 trillion in 2024 and TL 13.344 trillion in 2023.

Food industry products accounted for 15.5% of total sales, followed by basic metals at 10.2%, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers at 9.7%, and fabricated metal products at 6.1%.

High-technology products made up 3.6% of the total sales value in manufacturing last year. Low- and medium-low-technology products together accounted for 67.5%, while medium-high-technology products had a 28.8% share.

By main industrial groups, intermediate goods accounted for the largest share of total sales at 43.8%, followed by non-durable consumer goods at 23.7% and capital goods at 21.8%.

In the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, the top five provinces accounted for 83.1% of total sales value. Kocaeli held the largest share at 34%, followed by Bursa at 29.8%, Sakarya at 11.8%, Aksaray at 3.9% and Izmir at 3.6%.

In contract manufacturing, clothing products accounted for 32.3% in manufacturing, followed by textile products at 17.6% and fabricated metal products at 9.3%.