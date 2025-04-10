Türkiye's industrial production declined for the first time in four months in February, official data by the country's statistical institute showed Thursday.

The industrial production index contracted 1.9% versus the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, reversing a 1.2% growth in January. In December, it grew by a strong 7% compared to the same month a year earlier.

Among sectors, manufacturing production shrank 2.5% from last year, and the decline in mining and quarrying output deepened to 5.8% from 0.9%. Meanwhile, electricity production advanced at an accelerated pace of 8.5%.

Monthly, industrial production also decreased by 1.6% in February.

The mining and quarrying index declined by 7.6%, the high technology index fell by 6.9% and the intermediate goods index dropped by 2.9% in February, monthly.

On the other hand, the electricity, gas and steam index saw a monthly rise of 3.5%, the energy index 1.3% and the medium-high technology index advanced 0.7% in the same period.