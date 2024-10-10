Türkiye's industrial production decreased annually in August, the country's statistical authority announced on Thursday, led by a slip in manufacturing and mining and quarrying index.

Industrial output softened further and was down 5.3% year-on-year in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Seen as a preliminary indicator of growth, the industrial production index slipped in both June and July after posting a marginal increase in May.

Among subsectors, both the mining and quarrying index and the manufacturing index decreased 5.4%, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index rose 1.6% over the same period.

On a monthly basis, the industrial production index posted a decline of 1.6%, the data showed.

The mining and quarrying index declined by 4.4%, the manufacturing index by 1.3%, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index by 3.2% month-on-month.

Monthly, high-tech industrial production saw the largest increase, surging by 21.4%, TurkStat data revealed.