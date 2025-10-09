Türkiye's industrial output growth accelerated in August after easing in the previous month, according to the official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday.

Industrial output expanded 7.1% on a yearly basis in August, faster than the 5.2% increase in July. Production has been rising since March.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying output growth accelerated to 2.6% from 0.9%, and the manufacturing output expanded at a quicker pace of 7.7% versus a 5.6% rise in July.

Data showed that utility sector production grew sharply by 6.1%.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, 11 posted annual rises, while one declined.

The capital goods index climbed 21% year-on-year in August, the medium-high technology index rose 19%, and the high technology index increased 8.5%, the data revealed.

However, the durable consumer goods index lost 4.6% yearly.

Month-on-month, industrial output rose 0.4%, reversing a 1.7% fall in the previous month.

Of the 12 subsectors measured, six posted monthly rises, while the other six declined.