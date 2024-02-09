Türkiye's industrial production registered an annual increase of 1.6% in December, the country's statistical authority said Friday.

While the mining and quarrying subindex fell 1.2%, the manufacturing index, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index rose 2.1% and 4.5%, respectively, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The production of capital goods rose 6.1%, intermediate goods 3.5% and energy 1.7%, while durable and nondurable consumer goods dropped 3.4% and 1.9%, respectively.

High-tech production jumped 14.3%, medium-low-tech production 5.4% and medium-high tech 3.4%, while low-tech production dropped by 2.8% year-over-year.

Output rose 2.4% month-over-month in December on a seasonal and calendar-adjusted basis, according to the TurkStat data.