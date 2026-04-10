Türkiye's industrial production saw its fastest monthly growth in nine months in February, while it rebounded on an annual basis following two months of decline, official data showed on Friday.

The output rose 2.2% year-over-year in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

On a monthly basis, it grew 2.6%, marking the highest increase since May 2025, the data showed.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, seven recorded annual increases, while five saw declines.

The high-technology index surged 30.6% year-over-year in February, while the capital goods index rose 12.8% and medium-high technology production increased 6.9%.

In contrast, the durable consumer goods index fell 13.8% annually, and production of low technology declined 4.6%.

Nine of the 12 sub-sectors posted monthly gains, while three recorded declines.

Among the strongest monthly performers, medium-high technology production rose 6.5%, capital goods output increased 6.4%, and manufacturing production gained 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the electricity, gas, and steam index dropped 3.6% month-over-month, while energy production declined 3.5%.