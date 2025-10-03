Türkiye's annual consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose to 33.29% in September, official data showed on Friday, well above expectations.

That marked the first increase in more than a year.

Month-over-month, inflation was 3.23%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Surveys had expected the inflation to be 2.6% on a monthly basis and the annual print to decline to about 32.5%.

In August, consumer price inflation was 2.04% monthly and 32.95% annually.

The domestic producer price index rose 2.52% month-over-month in September for an annual rise of 26.59%, the data showed.