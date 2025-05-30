The unemployment rate in Türkiye rose by 0.6 percentage points month-over-month in April to 8.6%, the country's statistical authority announced on Friday.

The number of unemployed persons – aged 15 years old and over – increased by 203,000 to 3.06 million in April compared to the previous month.

The unemployment rates were 7.1% for men and 11.5% for women, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The number of employed persons decreased by 316,000 to 32.36 million in April.

The employment rate was 48.8%, dropping 0.5 percentage points, while the rate was 65.8% for men and 32.2% for women.

There were 35.42 million people in the labor force, down by 114,000, with the labor force participation rate at 53.4%.

The data showed the labor force participation rate dipped 0.2 percentage points to 53.4% while a seasonally adjusted measure of labor under-utilization increased 3.4 percentage points to 32.2%.