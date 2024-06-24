Confidence in key sectors in Türkiye deteriorated in June compared to a month earlier, official data from the country's statistical authority revealed on Monday.

Among all subindices, the retail trade sector suffered the most, dropping 2.6% to 108.8 this month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The services confidence index fell 1.5% month-over-month to 115.4 in June. The construction sector confidence index tapered off 0.5% to 87.9 during the same period.

Calculated from a monthly survey, the results are evaluated within a range of 0-200. Sectoral confidence indices signal an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when below 100.