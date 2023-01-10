Barcelona on Monday announced that Turkish firm Limak Construction would be in charge of remodeling Barcelona's home ground, Camp Nou.

After a meeting of the board of directors, the Spanish club said that the work is expected to begin in June when the first team's season is over.

In a press conference, Elena Fort, first vice president of FC Barcelona, said that the Turkish company is “a world-leading construction company that will guarantee the best price in the shortest time.”

"We want the Spotify Camp Nou to be built in the shortest possible time at the best price; two things that this company can do,” Fort said.

Fort said the second requirement is for the Turkish company to fulfill the "financeable contract,” Fort said, explaining: “This contract will go out on the financial markets. So, the market has to finance us. In other words, it must have a guaranteed maximum price. Limak Construction has guaranteed this. That is to say, a maximum price that can never be exceeded but can be lowered. It also provides sufficient guarantees of solvency in meeting deadlines and control of contingencies."

“Limak Construction, the company that built the best airport in the world, that of Istanbul, is a bid that technically guarantees we will stick to our deadlines and guarantees that it can be financed in these markets,” she emphasized.

Limak is one of the largest construction companies in Türkiye, which completed many international projects.

Camp Nou, the largest stadium in Spain and Europe, is the home ground of Spanish powerhouse Barcelona, which bagged five UEFA Champions League and 26 Spanish La Liga titles.