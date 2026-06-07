Türkiye's micro export volume has grown nearly 15-fold over the past 10 years, the Trade Ministry said in a written statement on Sunday, suggesting that the global market presence of producers, entrepreneurs, and the e-export ecosystem has notably increased.

In a written statement on the report dubbed "Export Routes 2025 under the Simplified Customs Declaration," the ministry said the report provides comprehensive data and detailed analysis of Türkiye's development in cross-border e-commerce, highlighting the strong performance of micro exports in recent years.

Micro exports refer to small-volume, low-value international trade transactions. Designed for e-commerce and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), they usually bypass traditional red tape through simplified digital declarations.

The statement said that the report includes comprehensive assessments of which products are shipped to which countries under micro export schemes, country-based consumer preferences, unit sales values of products, sectors in which Turkish sellers are strong, and product groups with development potential.

It also provides a detailed analysis of returned goods in micro export transactions, it added.

It also stated that the study examines the distribution of marketplace and non-marketplace sales, as well as the use rates of road, air, Ro-Ro, and maritime transport in micro exports.

The statement highlighted that while there has been a contraction in some markets, demand for Turkish products in certain countries has increased significantly.

"In an era where protectionist policies are gaining strength in global cross-border e-commerce, the increase in our country’s parcel volume is important as it demonstrates the adaptability of our companies to digital trade and their international competitiveness," it further said.

"Thanks to the simplified customs declaration system, access to global markets is becoming easier, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, women entrepreneurs, and young entrepreneurs, while Türkiye’s production capacity is becoming more visible globally through digital trade channels," it added.

The ministry also emphasized that it would continue to strengthen the e-export ecosystem, develop trade-facilitating practices, and support entrepreneurs in expanding their global presence in the coming period.