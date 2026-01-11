Türkiye's exports of ornamental plants and related products rose 13.7% to nearly $160 million in 2025, reaching the highest annual export level in the sector's history, according to a report on Sunday.

Activities in trade diplomacy and support for exporters set new export records last year. Türkiye’s overall exports rose 4.5% year-over-year to $273.4 billion. This marked the fifth consecutive year of uninterrupted annual export growth since 2021.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), 18 of 26 sub-sectors increased their exports in 2025, while eight declined.

In terms of growth rate, the defense and aerospace industry led with a 48.7% increase, followed by ship and yacht services with 17.4% growth ($2.24 billion), and ornamental plants and related products ranking third with a 13.7% increase ($159.9 million).

Regarding the export data, Ismail Yılmaz, chair of the Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters Association, said that 2025 "record growth once again demonstrated our sector’s strength in international markets and served as a major source of motivation for our exporters."

Yılmaz noted that the fastest-growing product group in export terms was live plants.

"Our exports of live plants increased 23% to $97 million. Within this product group, potted plants (indoor plants) saw substantial export growth. Cut flowers also recorded a 3% rise in exports in 2025, with carnations being the most exported item in this group," he said.

"Today, our ornamental plant exports have reached more than 75 countries," he added.

Moreover, he explained that in 2025, significant increases were recorded in strategic markets, particularly the Netherlands, Azerbaijan and Germany.

"Exports to Germany surged by an attention-grabbing 44%, while Azerbaijan saw an 11% increase and the Netherlands 1%. The strong growth in the German market clearly demonstrates our sector’s competitive power in Europe," he noted.

In live plants, exports increased 96% to Uzbekistan, 50% to Germany, 48% to Iraq and 10% to Azerbaijan, Yılmaz informed.

For cut flowers, the main export markets were the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Poland, Russia and Denmark, he also said.

Yılmaz added that in this product group, exports to Denmark increased 50% from a year earlier, to the Netherlands 8% and to Russia 2%.

He also highlighted how seasonal demand peaks, campaign schedules and holidays affect export performance, noting that the sector experiences its greatest surge during holidays such as Christmas, New Year’s, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, with cut flowers standing out during these periods.

"For 2026, we foresee at least 12% further growth in exports," he suggested.