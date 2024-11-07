Türkiye’s research and development (R&D) spending totaled TL 1 trillion ($127.5 billion) in the period between 2014 and 2023, according to official data from the country’s statistical institute.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed that Türkiye’s R&D spending in 2014 was at $7.9 billion and this figure rose to $8.3 billion in 2015. Fast-forward to 2021, R&D spending reached $11.4 billion, and it rose to $11.9 billion in 2022.

R&D spending in the country saw a record high of $15.8 billion in 2023, and the increases between 2014 to 2023 recorded a 21.5 times surge, the data showed.

While the ratio of gross domestic product (GDP) to R&D spending was 1.01% in 2014, it climbed to 1.42% in 2023.

More than half of the financing for R&D spending was sourced from companies in the nine-year period, while the government’s contribution made up 32% in the same period.

The total number of full-time equivalent (FTE) R&D personnel increased from over 155,400 in 2014 to over 290,800 last year, 34.1% of which were made up of women. The share of women among the total number of FTE R&D personnel was 30.2% in 2014.

The statistics show that 38.3% of R&D personnel hold a bachelor’s degree in 2023, while those with a doctorate or equivalent degree account for 21.4%. People with a vocational school diploma made up 4.9% of the total number of R&D personnel, while those with only a high school diploma constituted 4.4%.

Turkish capital Ankara had the highest R&D spending last year, as was the case in 2014, followed by Istanbul, and the provinces of Kocaeli, Sakarya, Düzce, Bolu, and Yalova.

As for technology, the data showed that medium-high tech investments took the lead from 2015 to 2017.

High-tech R&D spending was at $845 million in 2015 and it rose to $2.7 billion as of most recent figures.

The manufacturing industry’s R&D spending reached $5.8 billion last year and high-tech activities made up 47.5%.

The U.S. dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate was at 7.84 on average during the last decade, according to the Turkish central bank’s figures.