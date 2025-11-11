Türkiye's retail sales expanded for the first time in four months in September, official data showed on Tuesday.

The retail sales volume rose 14.3% year-over-year and increased 4.7% from August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Growth in nonfood products, excluding automotive fuel, accelerated to 18.2%, compared with 15% in the previous month.

In contrast, sales of food, beverages and tobacco slowed to 8.2%, down from 10.5% in August. Online sales growth also eased slightly to 4.8% from 5%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 2.2% in September, following a 1.1% gain in August.

Separate data by TurkStat showed the calendar-adjusted total turnover index for the industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 37.5% in September from a year ago.

Month-over-month, seasonally and calendar-adjusted total turnover index rose 4.6%, the data showed.

The calendar-adjusted industry turnover index increased by 30.5% year-over-year, while the seasonally and calendar-adjusted index rose 2.8% compared to the previous month.

In the construction sector, the calendar-adjusted turnover index rose 32.8% year-over-year, but the seasonally and calendar-adjusted index fell 6.5% month-over-month.

The calendar-adjusted trade turnover index increased by 41.6% from a year ago, and the seasonally and calendar-adjusted index rose 7.7% from the previous month.

In the services sector, the calendar-adjusted turnover index rose 37% year-over-year, while the seasonally and calendar-adjusted index increased 1.9% month-over-month.