Türkiye's retail sales growth moderated in April to the lowest level in just over a year, following months of strong momentum, official data showed on Tuesday.

The volume of retail sales rose 11.4% year-over-year in April, said the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

This was much slower than the 21.7% surge in March, which was the fastest growth since February 2024. Moreover, the latest rate of expansion was the weakest since March 2025, when sales climbed 10.3%.

Meanwhile, total trade sales volume edged up 0.1% on an annual basis, the data showed.

Apart from retail sales, wholesale trade sales fell 3.3%, while the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles volume decreased by 7.6% compared to the same period last year.

On a monthly basis, on the other hand, retail sales fell 1.7% in April while trade sales volume decreased 2.7%, as per TurkStat.

Annual sales growth in nonfood products, excluding fuel, slowed to 14.5% from 29.5%, while growth in food products improved to 7.6% from 7.4%. Sales of automotive fuel were 2.7% higher than a year earlier.

Data also showed that online retail grew 17.9% from last year, though slower than the 21.1% increase registered in March.