Türkiye’s retail sales volume rose 5.5% year-on-year in June versus 20.8% on an annual basis in May, according to official figures released on Friday.

The sales, a marker of growing consumer spending, meanwhile slowed down in June on monthly basis after rising at the fastest pace in a year in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

Food, drinks and tobacco sales went up 6.4% from a year ago in June and nonfood sales-excluding automotive fuel-increased 11.4%.

On the other hand, automotive fuel sales fell 11.8% annually in the month.

Electronic goods and furniture sales were the sole index posting drop among nonfood items, down 0.2% compared with June 2021, while sales by mail order and the internet shot up 33.8%.

On a monthly basis, Türkiye's retail trade declined 0.7% in June.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco increased marginally, 0.1%, while nonfood sales – except automotive fuel – rose 1.8%.

Automotive fuel sales dove 9.6% month-on-month in June.

Among non-food items, medical goods and cosmetics sales were down 3.3% from May.

Total turnover surges

The national economy's total turnover, meanwhile jumped 129.8% in June compared to a year ago, according to separate data by the TurkStat.

It was fueled by strong growth in the industry, construction, trade, and services sectors, TurkStat said.

The largest annual rise was seen in the services sector, surging 167%. It was followed by industry with 133.5% and trade with 118.7%.

Turnover in the construction sector soared 119.9% in the month.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally and calendar-adjusted total turnover index was up 7.5% in June.

"Industry increased by 7.5%, construction increased by 16.8%, trade increased by 6.1% and services increased by 9.4% on monthly basis in June 2022," read a TurkStat statement.