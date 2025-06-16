Retail sales volume in Türkiye surged in April compared to the same month last year, according to official data released Monday, marking the strongest growth among all subsectors and driving a 9.6% year-on-year increase in total trade volume.

Retail sales soared 11.5% year-on-year in April, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Among other subsectors, wholesale trade sales rose 8% on a yearly basis, while wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles volume increased by 13.8%, TurkStat said.

Monthly, retail sales rose by 2.8%, and trade sales and wholesale sales were down 3.1% and 6.1%, respectively.

A separate report by TurkStat on Monday, meanwhile, revealed that the total turnover index posted an annual gain of 32.7% in April.

Among sub-indexes, services increased by 42.1%, construction by 41%, trade by 34.6%, and industry by 22.7% on an annual basis in April. The highest increase was seen in administrative and support service activities, while the lowest was in manufacturing.

The turnover index also rose by 0.8% month-over-month in April.

Services went up by 7%, construction by 0.4%, and trade by 0.3% month-on-month in April, while industry turnover declined by 1.6%.