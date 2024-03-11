Türkiye's retail trade sales volume rose 2.6% month-over-month in January, according to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Monday, thus posting the highest monthly increase since last July.

The first data of the new year indicated lively demand with the retail sales trade volume increasing by 13.3% when compared to the same period of the previous year, according to TurkStat.

The annual increase in December, previously announced as 11.4%, was upwardly revised to 14%.

Among subindexes, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 2.6% every month in January, nonfood by 2.9%, and the sales of computers, books and telecommunications equipment rose by 3.0%, the data suggested. The highest monthly increase was observed in sales of electronic goods and furniture with 6%, while textiles, clothing and footwear sales dropped 0.7% monthly.

Sales via mail order and internet rose 3.6% month-over-month, while automotive fuels sales rose 1.1%, respectively.

On an annual basis, sales via mail-order and internet increased by 42.7% in January while those of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment increased by 35.7% and nonfood (except automotive fuel) rose by 19.4%.

The total trade sales volume, meanwhile, dropped by 0.4% in January compared to the same month last year. In the same month, the sales volume for the wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles surged by 6.0%, while wholesale trade sales volume decreased by 6.3%.

Month-over-month trade sales volume also decreased by 3.2% in January, according to the data. In the same month, the sales volume for the wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles decreased by 0.8%, while wholesale trade sales volume dropped by 5.9%.