Türkiye's ruling party has sent to Parliament a draft law on the economy that aims to increase budget revenues, a top lawmaker said on Friday, unveiling a bill that removes exemptions and introduces new fees to strengthen public finances without increasing taxes.

The draft law aims to expand non-tax revenue sources, eliminate outdated exemptions, combat informality and reinforce tax fairness, Abdullah Güler, Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary group chairman, told reporters in Ankara.

The proposal includes 36 articles and is expected to reach the parliamentary commission stage next week, Güler said.

The law will increase the net debt usage amount set by the budget law in order to maintain Treasury cash levels. The bill will also change some employer premium incentives.

Güler said the impact analysis of the proposed measures will be finalized during the committee deliberations next week, adding that the reforms were designed in part to address the financial consequences of devastating earthquakes that struck the southeastern region in early 2023.

The proposal foresees the employer premium incentive reduced from 4 percentage points to two points, except for the manufacturing sector.

Many licenses and operating permits that are currently exempt from charges will become subject to annual fees, including those for jewelry trading, second-hand vehicle and real estate brokerage, outpatient health facilities, aviation companies and precious metals firms.

Private hospitals and tourism businesses will also face annual licensing fees, according to the draft law, while rental income exemptions will be abolished for most taxpayers, except retirees and people with disabilities.

It says deduction of interest expenses on loans used to acquire non-residential properties will be discontinued. Property transfer penalties will rise sharply, with the fine for underreporting sale values increasing from 25% to 100% of the misreported amount.

Other key measures in the proposal: