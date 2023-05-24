Türkiye’s exports to Saudi Arabia have surged to almost $800 million during the January-April period, showcasing the positive outcomes of the normalized relations between the two countries.

Based on data by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), Türkiye’s exports to Saudi Arabia have witnessed a growth of over 600% in the January-April period, reaching a total value of $780.5 million.

Comparatively, during the same period last year, exports to Saudi Arabia stood at $107.4 million, highlighting the significant surge in trade between the two nations.

Saudi Arabia, accounting for approximately 1% of Türkiye’s total exports in the four-month period, ranked as the 22nd top export destination for Türkiye during this period.

In terms of Türkiye’s major export destinations from January to April, Germany secured the top spot with exports totaling $6.279 billion, followed by the U.S. with $3.863 billion, Italy with $3.753 billion, the United Kingdom with $3.632 billion, Spain with $3.248 billion, France with $2.242 billion, Russia with $3.203 billion, Iraq with $2.777 billion, the Netherlands with $2.179 billion and Romania with $1.876 billion.

During this period, the two countries in which Türkiye increased its foreign sales the most in terms of value were Russia with $1.7 billion and Saudi Arabia with $673.9 million.

These countries were followed by France with $418.8 million, Ukraine with $398.6 million, Switzerland with $263.4 million, Kazakhstan with $251.9 million, United Arab Emirates with $229.3, Belarus with $192.7 million, Slovenia with $181.5 and Georgia with $141.2 million.

Meanwhile, the carpet sector emerged as a leading industry in Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia during the specified period.

Between January and April, the carpet industry exported a total of $109.4 million to the country, demonstrating its prominence in trade.

Following the carpet industry, other notable sectors in terms of export value to Saudi Arabia were cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and related products, which accounted for $81.2 million.

The chemical industry and its products followed closely with $77.9 million, while ready-made clothing and apparel reached $66.8 million. The electricity and electronics sector also made a significant contribution with exports totaling $56.6 million.

When examining the regional distribution of exports, Istanbul led the way with $336.2 million, followed by southeastern Gaziantep province with $120.8 million.

Ankara recorded $48.4 million, southern Hatay $44.7 million, and northwestern Bursa recorded $28.5 million in foreign sales during this period.