Türkiye's short-term external debt reached $170.9 billion at the end of July, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said Thursday.

The figure rose 1.1% from $169 billion in June, the data showed.

Banks’ short-term external debt increased 1.3% to $74.4 billion, while the short-term external debt of other sectors climbed 2.1% to $67.7 billion over the same period.

Short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans Turkish banks took from abroad fell 3.5% to $9.8 billion, while foreign exchange deposits of non-residents in domestic banks dropped 2% to $19.5 billion.

“FX deposits of non-residents (excluding the banking sector) totaled $20.9 billion, down 0.2%,” the CBRT said in a statement.

“In addition, non-residents’ Turkish lira deposits rose 7.8% to $24.2 billion,” it added.

Trade credit liabilities linked to foreign trade transactions increased 1.7% to $62.4 billion in July, while liabilities from cash loans rose 6.6% to $5.3 billion, the data showed.

The currency breakdown of the debt stock was 36% in U.S. dollars, 26% in euros, 23% in Turkish lira, and 15% in other currencies.

On a remaining maturity basis, including external debt due within one year, Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock totaled $223.3 billion at the end of July.