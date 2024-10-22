Türkiye's top economy officials are in the United States to attend the G-20, as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings, and hold bilateral discussions with their counterparts.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, accompanied by Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Governor Fatih Karahan, is set to participate in approximately 50 meetings during the trip, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Şimşek schedule kicked off on Tuesday.

Following the two-day G-20 meetings, he will attend the World Bank Development Committee meeting.

He will hold bilateral discussions with many of his counterparts, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Şimşek will also meet with the presidents and senior management of multilateral development banks.

His itinerary includes meetings with World Bank President Ajay Banga, Asian Development Bank President-designate Masato Kanda, Japan International Cooperation Agency President Nobumitsu Hayashi, Council of Europe Development Bank President Carlo Monticelli and Islamic Development Bank President Muhammad al-Jasser, as well as top executives of the International Finance Corporation.

Şimşek's engagements will extend to talks with IMF President Kristalina Georgieva and First Vice President Gita Gopinath.

Additionally, he will attend a series of investor meetings and make presentations at seminars organized by leading investment banks such as BBVA, JPMorgan, Bank of America, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and Barclays.

Meetings with various think tanks are also on the agenda.