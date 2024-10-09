Türkiye's economy chief is due to visit Qatar and Kuwait to hold talks with officials and meet investors to pitch the government's revamped economic strategy to attract foreign capital.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek was scheduled to arrive in Qatar on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency (AA) said, citing information obtained from the ministry.

Şimşek will first meet with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in the capital Doha.

He is also expected to meet with Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) CEO Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud before meeting with investors as part of the "Invest in Türkiye” program.

Şimşek will then depart for Kuwait, where he will meet with Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Noora Suleiman al-Fassam and the managing director of the Kuwait Investment Authority, Ghanem Suleiman al-Ghenaiman.

Türkiye has been implementing a tight monetary and fiscal policy since last year to address some of its key imbalances, including current account deficit and foreign exchange reserves, and to curb inflation.

The effects of the policy pivot have been acknowledged by foreign investors, who have flocked back to Türkiye over the past year, as well as credit rating agencies, which have upgraded their assessments of the country.