The Turkish trade gap widened in October to nearly $7.6 billion (TL 322.54 billion) as the volume of imports outweighed exports, despite shipments abroad reaching their highest-ever level for the month, official data showed on Thursday.

Exports amounted to $23.9 billion in October, up 2% on a yearly basis, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The country's imports also increased 7.2% year-over-year to $31.52 billion in October, resulting in a trade deficit of $7.58 billion, up 27.6%.

Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $1 billion in October, the data showed.

In October, according to economic activities, the ratios of manufacturing industries' products, agriculture, forestry and fishing, mining and quarrying in total exports were 94.4%, 3.3%, 1.6%, respectively.

The top destination country for Turkish exports was Germany with $2 billion, followed by the U.K. with $1.42 billion and the U.S. with $1.41 billion.

China was the top source of imports to Türkiye with $3.97 billion, followed by Russia with $3.7 billion and Germany with $2.3 billion.

In January-October, the country's exports totaled $224.4 billion, up 3.9% year-over-year, and imports were at $299.1 billion, up 6.1%.

The foreign trade deficit in the same period was calculated at $74.68 billion, up 13.3% compared to the same period of 2024.