Türkiye's unemployment rate rose to 9.2% in June from a revised 8.5% in May, official data by the country's statistical authority showed on Monday.

The number of unemployed persons aged 15 and over increased by 234,000 to 3.3 million in June compared to the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.

The rate was 8.5% in May and 8.7% in April, respectively. The May rate was revised from the earlier announced 8.4%.

The unemployment rate stood at 9.4% in June last year.

According to the data, Türkiye's jobless rate rose to an 11-month high in June 2024 after a period of no growth.

In June, the unemployment rate was estimated at 7.6% for men and 12.4% for women, TurkStat said.

The number of employed persons decreased by 341,000 to 32.52 million in June compared to the previous month. Thus, the seasonally adjusted employment rate was 49.3%, according to the data.

The number of persons in the labor force stood at 35.83 million in June, down by 107,000 compared to May. The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 54.4%.

Moreover, the data revealed that the youth unemployment rate – in the 15-24 age group – was 17.6%, with an increase of 1.7 percentage points compared to the previous month. The rate was 14.8% for men and 23.2% for women.