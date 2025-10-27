Türkiye’s unemployment rate was stable, at 8.6% in September, the country’s statistical authority said Monday, also indicating the figure for August was upwardly revised to 8.6% from 8.5%.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over rose slightly by 12,000 to 3.07 million, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The rate was estimated at 7.4% among men and 11.1% among women, according to TurkStat.

Meanwhile, employment decreased, with 200,000 fewer people working, bringing the total number of employed to 32.49 million. The overall employment rate was down to 48.9%, including 66.3% for men and 31.8% for women.

The labor force also fell by 188,000 to 35.56 million, with the participation rate at 53.5%.

Youth unemployment, covering those aged 15 to 24, on the other hand, dropped 0.9 percentage points from August to 14.9% in September. It was 11.4% for men and 21.4% for women.