Türkiye's unemployment rate has continued to decline in the third quarter of 2023 and was down by 0.5 percentage points compared to a quarter earlier, the official data shared by the country's statistical authority showed Friday.

The rate declined to 9.2% in the third quarter, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The figure was down from 10% measured in the same quarter last year, the TurkStat data showed.

The number of seasonally adjusted unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over decreased by 161,000 to 3.2 million in July-September compared to the previous quarter.

The unemployment rate was estimated at 7.5% for men and 12.5% for women. The seasonally adjusted employment rate, on the other hand, came in at 48.4% or 31.7 million people in the three months to September, the data showed.

Türkiye's labor force participation rate experienced a marginal decrease of 0.1 percentage points, falling to 53.4% in the third quarter of this year, according to the data.

In the same period, the youth unemployment rate for the 15-24 age group stood at 17.1%, a decline of 0.7 percentage points from the prior quarter.

Last week's TurkStat's monthly report on unemployment data revealed the rate in September declined for the sixth consecutive month, reaching its lowest level since 2014.