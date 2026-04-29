Türkiye's unemployment rate edged down 0.3 percentage points month-over-month to 8.1% in March, official data showed on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed people fell by 96,000 to 2.87 million in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The unemployment rate was estimated 6.8% for men and 10.7% for women, the statistics office said.

The TurkStat data showed that the labor force participation rate increased 0.1 points to 52.8% in March.

The institute also noted that the number of persons in the labor force was 35.3 million, up by 129,000 over the same period.

The youth unemployment rate covering the 15-24 age group was at 15.3%, down 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous month.