Türkiye's unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage points month-over-month to 8.5% in April, official data showed on Monday.

The rate marks the lowest level since October 2023.

The number of jobless shaved 18,000 to 3.04 million as of April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The unemployment rate was 7.2% for men and 11.1% for women in April.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labor force participation rate was unchanged at 54.2% compared to March, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labor under-utilization rose 3.1 percentage points to 27.2%.

The employment rate came in at 49.5%, or 32.6 million people, the TurkStat said.

The youth unemployment rate – aged 15-24 – dropped by 0.1 percentage points to 14.5% in the month. The rate was 12.2% for men and 19.1% for women.