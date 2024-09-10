The unemployment rate in Türkiye eased in July when compared to a month earlier, official data shared by the country's statistical authority showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate realized as 8.8%, down 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

This rate was estimated at 7.0% for men and 12.4% for women, it added.

The unemployment rate stood at 9.3% in July last year.

Accordingly, the number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over decreased by 112,000 to 3.16 million in July compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, the number of employed persons increased by 235,000 month-over-month to 32.71 million, according to TurkStat.

The labor force participation rate was 54.4%, rising by 0.1 percentage point.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 16.6%, decreasing by 1.0 percentage points compared to the previous month.