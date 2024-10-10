Türkiye's unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points to 8.5% in August compared to the month earlier, according to official data shared by the country's statistical authority on Thursday.

The number of unemployed individuals aged 15 and above fell by 89,000 to 3.055 million, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The jobless rate for men was estimated at 7%, while it was 11.4% for women.

Unemployment among young people aged 15-24 rose slightly by 0.1 percentage point compared to the previous month to 16.5%, the data showed.

Employment figures showed improvement, with the number of individuals with jobs rising by 78,000 to 32.776 million in August.

The seasonally adjusted employment rate rose by 0.1 points to 49.7%, while labor force participation declined slightly to 54.3%, as per data.