The unemployment rate in Türkiye decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 7.9% in March, compared to the previous month, according to official data on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over decreased by 65,000 to 2.8 million in March, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed.

The rate was estimated at 6.5% for men and 10.6% for women, the TurkStat said.

The number of employed persons increased by 391,000 to nearly 32.6 million month-on-month, the data showed.

Seasonally adjusted labor force participation was realized at 53.4%, up by 0.4 percentage points.

The youth unemployment rate – in the 15-24 age group – came in at 15.1%, edging up by 0.1 percentage point compared to the previous month.