The unemployment rate in Türkiye edged up slightly to 9% in November, the country's statistical authority announced on Wednesday.

The figure was up by 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The number of unemployed people – aged 15 years old and over – rose by 115,000 to 3.1 million month-over-month in November, as per TurkStat.

The unemployment rate was estimated at 7.5% for men and 11.8% for women, according to the data.

The number of employed people dropped by 236,000 to 31.6 million in November compared to the previous month. The employment rate decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 48.2%, it added.

Labor force participation rate realized at 52.9%, decreasing by 0.2 percentage point.

The youth jobless rate for those aged between 15 and 24 years advanced 0.3 percentage points to 16.5%.